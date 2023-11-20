Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,757,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,162.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,924.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,980.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,177.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

