Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 13,763 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Badger Meter worth $32,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $291,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.58.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

