Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

