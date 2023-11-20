Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $38,000 Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 457,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 348,794 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 247,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 87,393 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SMIN opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $313.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.