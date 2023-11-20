Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $199,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

FTXG stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

