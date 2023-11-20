Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $42,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

