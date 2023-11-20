Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $39,000 in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $624.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

