Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,023 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,653,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,893,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

