Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

