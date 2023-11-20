McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,737,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,544,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,043,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $66.36 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

