Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $9.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.0 %

MAR stock opened at $205.77 on Monday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

