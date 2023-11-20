Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.29. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.02 and a 1-year high of C$27.50.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

