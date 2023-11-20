Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) PT Lowered to $5.00

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 313.22% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
