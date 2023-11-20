MA Private Wealth Acquires 120 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $149.79 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. The company has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

