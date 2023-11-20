Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $67.00 on Monday. Loews has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

