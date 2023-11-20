LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Trading Up 1.1 %

LKQ stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

