Lido Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KOP opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $902.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,361.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,803 shares of company stock valued at $594,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

