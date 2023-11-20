Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,421 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSF. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

