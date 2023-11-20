Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,469 shares of company stock worth $1,831,029. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.