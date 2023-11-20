Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $120,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

LH opened at $211.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

