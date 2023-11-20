Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kohl’s by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Kohl’s by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

