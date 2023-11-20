Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $121,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Up 1.3 %

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

