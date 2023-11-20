KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays dropped their target price on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.