Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $179.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,455. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.