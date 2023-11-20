Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $534.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.11 and a 200-day moving average of $448.61. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $541.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

