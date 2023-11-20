Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,848,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $151,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,389,000 after buying an additional 473,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after buying an additional 609,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

