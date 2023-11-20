JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPM opened at $152.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

