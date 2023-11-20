Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.22% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRC opened at $31.98 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

GRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

