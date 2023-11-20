Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.