Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 673 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $246.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

