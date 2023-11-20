Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $409.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

