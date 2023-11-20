Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $356.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $363.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Read Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.