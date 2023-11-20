Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

SHEL opened at $65.87 on Monday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

