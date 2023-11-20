Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.7 %

JKHY stock opened at $152.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

