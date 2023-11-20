Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 217,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.