Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.54 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

