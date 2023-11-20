Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,345,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $22,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE FHN opened at $12.35 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

