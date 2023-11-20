Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

