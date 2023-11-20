Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $998,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $255.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.58.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

