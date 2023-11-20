Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $160.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.