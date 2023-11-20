Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 9.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

