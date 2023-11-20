Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $237,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

