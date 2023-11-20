Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $123.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.