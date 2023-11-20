Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,646 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,186,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $115.97 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.