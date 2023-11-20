Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $465.91 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

