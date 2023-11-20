Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,171 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

