Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,481 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

