Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $544.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $550.67. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.70 and a 200-day moving average of $470.54.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

