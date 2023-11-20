iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $128.48 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $764.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

