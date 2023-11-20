iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,636 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,059,000 after buying an additional 210,944 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ACWI opened at $96.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $83.59 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.